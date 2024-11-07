Chancellor visits Manchester to promote investment in northern infrastructure

The Chancellor and the Transport Secretary have visited Manchester to promote investment in the region’s infrastructure after last week’s Budget confirmed plans to upgrade transport links in northern England.

Rachel Reeves announced the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) between York, Leeds, Huddersfield and Manchester was secured in her first Budget as Chancellor.

The upgrade was previously promised by the last Conservative government, which pledged £3.9 billion to the project in December of last year after the planned HS2 route between Birmingham and Manchester was axed.

Ms Reeves said the A57 will also receive a “long awaited upgrade”.

The Department for Transport said the TRU upgrade will slash journey times between Manchester and Leeds from 50 to 42 minutes, with up to six fast services every hour. While services from Manchester to York will also be cut by 10 minutes.

Ms Reeves joined Transport Secretary Louise Haigh in Manchester, where they discussed how the upgrades will better connect people, communities and businesses across the region.

Ms Reeves said investment in transport infrastructure was “vital” for growth.

“Without improvements to our roads and rail we won’t be able to create jobs and boost business, which is why I prioritised projects like the Transpennine Route Upgrade and the long-awaited A57 upgrade in the Budget last week,” she said.

“Securing the delivery of these two important schemes brings our key Northern economic centres closer together. This Government is ending 14 years of neglect of the North, instead bolstering the region’s immense growth power to benefit the whole country.”

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said “reliable, well-connected transport links” are “crucial” to unlocking opportunities.

“But for too long, the North’s transport infrastructure has been neglected,” she said.

“That’s why I am delighted the Chancellor’s first Budget secured the delivery of two multibillion-pound projects that will be vital for rail and road journeys across the north of England.

“I look forward to working on the successful delivery of both schemes that will make a huge different to people’s everyday journeys – making travelling between these great towns and cities quicker, easier and greener.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham also welcomed the investment.

“After years of failed promises, it’s a real statement of intent from this new government that will provide quicker, more reliable journeys for millions of people, and help to unlock the enormous potential of the North as an engine for growth,” he said.