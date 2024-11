William: I hope my children are proud of Earthshot bid to ‘repair’ planet

The Prince of Wales has said he hopes his children are “proud” of the work of his Earthshot Prize, which champions solutions to “repair” the planet.

In a BBC interview ahead of the Earthshot awards ceremony in Cape Town, William also revealed his family is eco-conscious and minimises their effect on the environment – just like other households.

William said they recycle, reduce their water use and turn off the lights when leaving their home, ahead of his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony being hosted by Cape Town.

The heir to the throne said he hoped his children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and the Princess of Wales would be would watching the awards being screened online later on Wednesday.

William gave an update on wife Kate, expected to attend Remembrance Sunday events this weekend, saying she was “doing really well” and had been “amazing” during the past year.

Asked about what he did at home to help protect the planet, the prince replied: “Every family tries to do what they can to sort of help with the environment.

“We go through all the basics of recycling and making sure we minimise water use and turning off lights when we leave the house and stuff like that… Which is sensible in what we do around the environment.

William hopes his children will be proud of his efforts (Victoria Jones/PA)

“And I think every family has these conversations. You just try to do what you can.

“The Earthshot Prize has got to be a bit more global than that. We are trying to do big-scale ambition and big-scale business to tackle some of the solutions.

“But I brought the children along that journey and tonight I hope they are watching and they are proud of kind of what we are trying to do here, which is to really galvanise that energy, that enthusiasm, to make a real impact.”

William also confirmed speculation that the friendship bracelet he wears that made by his daughter was part of a movement by Taylor Swift fans.

He said: “Well, this is a… I think, a relic, if you like, from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for.

“She gave it to me when I came away. So I promised to wear it and try not to lose while I was out here.”

The prince has been wearing a blue and white bracelet on his right wrist with the words “Papa” printed on four of the beads.

The bracelets are tokens of love and friendship that are said to have made a comeback thanks to Taylor Swift fans who have been exchanging the handmade jewellery.