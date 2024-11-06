Trump’s Scottish golf business celebrates historic victory of ‘true leader’

The business that runs Donald Trump’s golf courses in Scotland has welcomed his historic victory in the US presidential election.

Trump International Scotland described the president-elect as “a true leader in every sense of the word”.

Executive vice president Sarah Malone said Mr Trump and his family’s commitment and investment in Scotland will remain “unwavering”.

The 78-year-old beat Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the US presidential election on Tuesday, winning a number of key swing states as well as the popular vote.

Donald Trump during a visit to his Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He will take over from Joe Biden as the 47th US president on January 20, marking his second stint in the White House after his 2016 win.

Trump International said the American flag will fly from the golf resort in Aberdeenshire in celebration of his victory.

Ms Malone said: “What a wonderful and historic win for the man we all know is a true leader in every sense of the word.

“It is no surprise to us that he prevailed so emphatically in the election because he and his family put heart and soul into everything they do.

Donald Trump on the 13th tee at the Trump International Golf Links at Balmedie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We have seen it here at his golf resorts in Scotland. Donald Trump had a vision to create world-class golf destinations and that is what he has done.

“The commitment and investment from him and his family to Scotland has been unwavering and that will continue as we prepare to open a second championship course here next year.

“Mr Trump’s son, Eric, is the man who oversees the Trump business interests around the world and we know that Eric is as fully committed to Scotland as his father has always been.”

Last month, it was revealed that losses at Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course had doubled to £1.4 million in 2023.

The Menie Estate course in Balmedie, near Aberdeen, records Mr Trump’s children Eric and Donald Jr as directors, while he is registered as a “person with significant control”.

The Trump family announced plans for a second course in Aberdeenshire earlier this year.

They also own Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire which increased its profits last year, from £186,000 in 2022 to £3.8 million.

While Trump International has described the president-elect’s investment in Scotland as “unwavering”, Scotland’s First Minister has warned his election could cost the country jobs.

John Swinney – who congratulated Mr Trump on his victory on Wednesday – said there could be “real difficulties” ahead for the Scotch whisky industry resulting from potential tariffs imposed by the incoming Trump administration.

As part of a wider trade dispute with the EU, the previous Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on imports of single malt Scotch whisky – one of Scotland’s most valuable industries.

The tariffs lasted between October 2019 and March 2021 with the Scotch Whisky Association saying they lost £600 million in exports and describing them as “hugely damaging”. The tariffs are next due to be reviewed in June 2026.

The First Minister spoke to journalists after visiting the Scotch Whisky Experience visitor attraction in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

He said: “There is the potential for there to be some real difficulties ahead for the Scotch whisky industry, and other industries because the United States market is very significant.”

Any re-imposition of tariffs must be avoided “at all possible costs”, he said.

Ahead of the election, Mr Swinney had endorsed Ms Harris for the presidency – a move described as an “insult” by Trump International.

Ms Malone had said last week: “The Trump family has shown unwavering commitment to Scotland – pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into the Scottish economy – and driving many tens of thousands of international visitors to Scotland every year.

“It is appalling to see the first minister, who talks of the need to encourage economic growth, insult this commitment and all the people involved in delivering world-class services here in Scotland.”