Starmer to sign deals with Western Balkans countries to target smuggling gangs

The Prime Minister will sign new agreements to intercept criminal gangs smuggling migrants through the Western Balkans as part of efforts to bring down small boat crossings.

Sir Keir Starmer will announce the deals to boost intelligence sharing, expertise and co-operation with Serbia, North Macedonia and Kosovo at a meeting of the European Political Community in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday.

He is expected to urge European partners to take action to reduce deaths in the Channel during small boat crossings and tell them that lawful, international co-operation will be key to efforts.

The Western Balkans is a key route used by migrants who end up in the EU or UK illegally. Almost 100,000 migrants travelled by that route last year.

The deals will boost intelligence sharing and co-operation to intercept the criminal gangs as they smuggle people through these countries. The aim is to arrest the gangs and break their business models at source.

The UK already works with Albania to target the illicit financial flows that underpin smuggling gang operations.

Sir Keir said: “There is a criminal empire operating on our continent, exacting a horrendous human toll and undermining our national security.

“Backed by our new Border Security Command, the UK will be at the heart of the efforts to end the scourge of organised immigration crime – but we cannot do it in isolation.

“We need to go further and faster, alongside our international partners, and take the fight directly to the heart of these vile people smuggling networks. I will be making this the central feature of my discussions at the European Political Community meeting today.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Our work with our partners in the Western Balkans is absolutely key to dismantling the criminal networks that orchestrate the exploitation of vulnerable people for financial gain.

“Working more closely with Serbia, North Macedonia and Kosovo, we will share information and intelligence, and work across borders to map out what is happening and where, to break the business models of these unscrupulous gangs at source.

“Through our intensified work, criminals will soon realise they have nowhere to hide.”

Sir Keir kicked off a week-long campaign on small boat crossings on Monday when he announced £75 million in additional funding for his new Border Security Command, bringing total funding to £150 million.

He said he planned to push forward with the UK’s efforts to clinch a security pact with the EU, including restoring access to real-time intelligence sharing networks.