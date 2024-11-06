Shadow justice secretary accuses PM over early release scheme

A scheme that has seen thousands of prisoners released early to ease overcrowding in jails has come under further criticism after a freed prisoner allegedly went on the run.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick took aim at the Prime Minister over the case of a former actor accused of evading arrest after being released early.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Keir Starmer let him out early.”

Jason Hoganson seen outside HM Prison Durham following his early release from prison in September (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Jason Hoganson, 53, was wanted by Northumbria Police over accusations that he had breached his licence.

He was released early from jail in September, and was photographed raising a thumb as he was released from Durham Prison on September 10.

The following day he was arrested in Newcastle’s West End on suspicion of two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of assault.

He admitted one count of breaching the order but denied the other count, and denied assault, and had been due to stand trial at South Shields Magistrates’ Court last week.

Northumbria Police made a public appeal on Tuesday about Hoganson’s whereabouts, and on Wednesday said he was no longer wanted.

Hoganson, who was released early after serving half of an 18-month jail sentence at HMP Durham, had a leading role in the 1987 film Empire State.

He was released early as part of the scheme to ease overcrowding in error, one of 37 inmates who were accidentally freed.

But it is understood that Hoganson was likely to have been released a few days later anyway under the terms of his original sentence.