Secretary of State ‘focused on future’ as unpaused growth deal signed

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has called for a focus on the future as the unpaused Mid South West Growth Deal heads of terms were signed.

The deal, along with a growth deal for the Causeway Coast and Glens area, was thrown into uncertainty earlier this year when the UK Government announced a pause ahead of the Budget – sparking fury at Stormont.

There were celebrations last week when Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced both deals would proceed.

The heads of terms agreement for the Mid South West deal were signed at an event in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday by representatives from the UK Government, Northern Ireland Executive, and the three participating councils.

The package comprises a funding commitment of £252 million from the Northern Ireland Executive and UK Government to support infrastructure, tourism and regeneration, as well as digital and innovation projects.

The projects include the A29 Cookstown bypass, the A4 Enniskillen southern bypass, the Ulster American Folk Park redevelopment and the Armagh Gaol restoration.

Speaking at the event at Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre, Mr Benn described a “really important initiative for economic growth, green prosperity and jobs”.

“There is a great buzz and we are back on track,” he said.

He described the pause as “the past”, adding “today is about signing the deal and the future”.

He said: “I explained previously why the Government said, given its economic inheritance, we needed to pause and have a look, that’s over. The case for this city deal, for Causeway Coast and Glens was very powerfully made.

“I’m really interested in the future and not in the past.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill welcomed the day.

“There were times when it was touch and go and we didn’t know if we would get to this juncture so it’s such a good news story to be here,” she said.

“It demonstrates that when politics works, it works well. This was all the parties working together in the Executive, working with the Treasury, London, the Secretary of State and others to get to this juncture, and today we’re all here celebrating what is going to be an economic game changer.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly described a “significant day hard fought for”.

“The impressive key projects involved in the Mid South West Growth Deal will deliver a much-needed and welcome boost for the area,” she said.

“I have no doubt they will bring a wide range of benefits to local communities and the wider region including better connectivity and enhanced tourist attractions. They will also create job opportunities and pave the way for further private investment in the future.”