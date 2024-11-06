Prince of Wales’s Earthshot Prize to stage glittering ceremony in Cape Town

The Prince of Wales’s Earthshot Prize will stage its glittering awards ceremony in Cape Town, celebrating innovative ideas to “repair” the planet.

William will join around 2,000 guests in a sustainable eco-dome for the event, which will feature stars like Heidi Klum walking its green carpet alongside the show’s hosts – Emmy award winning actor Billy Porter and TV presenter Bonang Matheb.

Dubbed the prince’s “Super Bowl” moment, the prize-giving event will recognise environmental solutions to “repair” the planet, with five category winners each receiving £1 million to “scale up” their plans.

The awards event will be staged in a reusable dome that has been used for a number of events, with the production ceremony creating around 650 jobs locally.

It will be opened by composer and singer Lebo M, performing Circle Of Life from The Lion King in a pre-recorded performance from the top of Table Mountain.

The Earthshot Prize’s green carpet has been a fixture since William first staged the awards ceremony three years ago in London, followed by Boston and Singapore last year.

Guests have been asked to “rewear” their wardrobe or spotlight African designers to highlight the importance of local talent and sustainable fashion – and arrivals on the famous walkway will be live-streamed via the Earthshot Prize’s YouTube channel, with hosts Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Moozlie.

The 15 Earthshot finalists – from countries including France, Ghana, UK, Indonesia and Nepal – are vying for a £1 million prize pot awarded to each winner of five categories, with the money earmarked to develop their ideas.

The five categories, or Earthshots are: protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate.