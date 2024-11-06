Polls begin to close in US elections, as Trump and Harris vie for presidency

Voting has ended in several key US states, as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris vie to the be next American president.

The Republican candidate is projected to win the states of Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia, while Ms Harris is expected to win Vermont, according to the Associated Press.

The election has largely unfolded smoothly across the USA, despite some voters suffering delays in casting their ballots, and a spate of what the FBI described as non-credible bomb threats.

The economy – and reducing inflation – is a key issue for Americans according to exit polling, but other areas of concern for voters are security on the US’s southern border with Mexico, protecting democracy and abortion rights.

As they take part in the presidential poll, 10 states across the US will vote on whether to enshrine the right to abortion in law.

The neck-and-neck race will have a sweeping impact on global politics, including in the UK where Sir Keir Starmer’s Government may have to grapple with upheaval in America’s security and defence approach if Mr Trump wins.

The Government has been working hard to win over the Republican candidate in case he is re-elected, after a trans-Atlantic spat developed in recent weeks over Labour Party volunteers heading to the US to campaign for his rival.

(PA Graphics)

Sir Keir is expected to be following the results of the US election, but his official spokesman did not say whether the Prime Minister would be staying up overnight to watch the results roll in.

Some Cabinet ministers have in the past made scathing criticisms of Mr Trump while Labour was in opposition, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who in 2017 called Mr Trump an “odious, sad, little man” in a social media post.

Though Labour and Mr Trump “may not be ideological bedfellows”, if he is elected “there will be a really good working relationship”, the Health Secretary told LBC.

The Republican candidate would likely chart a new US course on major conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, areas where Sir Keir has largely followed the lead of US President Joe Biden.

Former Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson has voiced concerns about what the result might mean for global affairs, telling Channel 4 News: “The thing that really worries me right now is Ukraine and the future of democracy in that country.

“I think there is a risk whatever happens in this election that there will be a disaster in Ukraine.”

Boris Johnson at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester (PA)

In central London, Democrat supporters living in the UK appeared confident their efforts to “get out the vote” of Americans overseas was “second to none”.

Democrats Abroad UK chair Kristin Wolfe told PA: “This is happening all over the world – we are turning out overseas voters.

“We’re going to win this thing.”

So-called swing states such as Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania – where the results will be close – are the areas where the Democrats and Republicans have focused their campaigning in recent days.

Under the US voting system, a total of 270 votes in what is known as the electoral college are needed to win the presidential election.