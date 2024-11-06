Police investigate after live lobsters are stolen from underwater storage pen

Police are investigating after 24 live lobsters were stolen from a storage place at a harbour.

Officers said the creatures “did not stage a break-out” and were “definitely removed by human hands”.

The lobsters, which had been caught by a local fisherman, were taken from an underwater storage keep from a secured pontoon at the Outer Harbour in Arbroath, Angus.

Police are appealing for information about the “unusual theft” which happened between 5pm on Tuesday November 5 and 6am on Wednesday November 6.

They particularly urged anyone who may have been offered “some exceptionally fresh decapods for sale” to contact them.

In a social media post, police in Tayside said: “24 live lobsters were stolen from an underwater storage keep, having been caught earlier by a local fisherman.

“The keep had to be lifted up out of the water to where it was found, and could not be opened from the inside, so the lobsters did not stage a break-out and were definitely removed by human hands.

“They have an estimated value of around £200.

“Inquiries in the area, including CCTV reviews, are being conducted, and we would like to hear from anyone who saw any unusual activity around the pontoon, or who may have been offered some exceptionally fresh decapods for sale.”