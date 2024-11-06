Live: World awaits result of US election

Welcome to PA’s live US election page.

Voting in the US presidential election has ended and the results are starting to come in.

Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in one of the nation’s most historic presidential races. They were also determining which party will control the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Donald Trump appeared to take an early lead over his presidential rival Kamala Harris as polls closed.

The Republican candidate inched ahead in the early hours of the race, with predicted wins in solidly red states including Florida, Texas and Alabama outnumbering Ms Harris’s wins in Democrat strongholds including New York and Illinois.

Here’s all the latest:

4.43am

Kamala Harris has won the state of Virginia.

4.42am

Republican Ted Cruz has won re-election to US Senate from Texas. Republicans are one seat away from a Senate majority after flipping a critical seat in Ohio and holding the seat in Texas.

4.39am

People pose for photos with a cardboard cutout of Kamala Harris at the Democrats Abroad US election watching event in central London (Yui Mok/PA)

4.35am

Kamala Harris has won the state of New Mexico.

4.30am

Republican Bernie Moreno has won election to US Senate from Ohio, beating incumbent Sherrod Brown.

4.24am

Kamala Harris has won Oregon.

4.23am

Donald Trump has won in the swing state of North Carolina.

4.10am

Crucial battleground states including Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina are yet to be called, and could tip the balance in the contest to be the next US president.

Supporters dance at an election night campaign watch party for Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida (Alex Brandon/AP)

4.05am

A bar hosting Democratic Party supporters in London went virtually silent as a television network showed Donald Trump narrowly ahead in swing states.

Some UK-based Democrats held their head in their hands as concern spread that Kamala Harris is not doing well enough in the vital battleground states.

There were shouts of “No, that can’t be right” as projections on CNN showed Mr Trump strongly ahead among Latino voters in Michigan.

4am

A spokesperson for Republicans Abroad has said Democrats are on course for a “shellacking” and that Kamala Harris’ path to victory is “getting narrower and narrower”.

Sara Elliot told Times Radio: “I think that we will probably know the winner before 6am London time tonight. It does not look like it’s going to be close at all.

“New York Times has just predicted that Donald Trump will win the popular vote in addition to the electoral college. And he looks slated to win not only the Sun Belt, but the Blue Wall as well. This is what we would call in America a shellacking, a thumping.

“It is definitely not what we expected in some ways, being that the polls were as close as they are.”

She continued: “Her just path to victory is getting narrower and narrower, and it doesn’t look possible. So this is a real realignment for the Republican Party, because this is a very unique coalition that has crossed the finish line, or appears to be crossing the finish line. But it is also a new day in America.

“You know, 70% of Americans felt that the country was on the wrong track. The main issues in this campaign have been the economy and immigration. And those are the issues that Donald Trump polls much better than Kamala Harris.

“And again, there is a huge gender gap in this election campaign. Male vote is coming out for Donald Trump and the female vote coming out for Kamala Harris.”

A line of voters as polls opened on election day in St Petersburg, Florida (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

4am

Democrat Sarah McBride has been elected to the US House of Representatives and will become the first openly transgender person to serve in Congress. Ms McBride easily defeated Republican John Whalen III in the race for Delaware’s lone House seat.

