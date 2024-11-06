Irish leaders congratulate Donald Trump on expected US election victory

Ireland’s leaders have congratulated Donald Trump as he appears poised to clinch the US presidential election.

Irish premier Simon Harris and deputy premier and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheal Martin have pledged to work to maintain and strengthen the historic links between Ireland and the US.

In a statement the Taoiseach said: “I congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

“Ireland and the United States have deep and historical bonds of people, and we will work to make these even stronger in the years ahead.

“The world faces many challenges and needs leadership to meet them.

“With the US and Ireland’s shared commitment to democracy and international law, we can, and will, tackle these challenges.”

The Tanaiste said regular high-level political engagement with the new US administration and on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill will be a high priority for the Irish Government

“We look forward to working with him and his new administration in a constructive manner, as we did during his previous administration,” he said.

“This year marks 100 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and the United States.

“Ireland’s relationship with the United States draws its strength from our deep, historical people-to-people connections, the support of the US to peace on this Island, as well as our significant, and mutually beneficial, economic relationship.

“As we prepare to engage with a new US administration, we do so building on the strong legacy of the last 100 years.

“The high level of political bipartisan interest in Irish issues among US politicians and officials is, and will continue to be, invaluable.

“Regular, high-level political engagement, both with the new US administration and on both sides of the aisle on Capitol Hill, will be a high priority for the Government.”