Fourth escapee racoon caught and returned to zoo

All four racoons that escaped from an Isle of Wight zoo have now been found and returned to their compound.

The females had managed to get out of their enclosure at Amazon World Zoo Park in Sandown on Friday morning.

Following a search which involved tracker dogs and drones, the four sisters have now been recaptured.

The zoo posted on Facebook: “We did it! At 2.30am the fourth and final escapee is back with her sisters.”

Staff at the zoo had previously said the animals are not dangerous but could be easily frightened if they come into contact with people.