Starmer rejects calls for Holyrood to get immigration powers

Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed outright the devolving of powers over migration to Holyrood.

The Prime Minister, speaking on a visit to Glasgow, made clear that was not something his Government was considering.

It comes despite the Prime Minister have expressed his desire to “reset” the relationship between the Governments at Holyrood and Westminster after a difficult relationship developed between SNP ministers in Edinburgh and the previous Conservative government in London.

However, when asked if this “reset” would include considering devolving powers of immigration – something the Scottish Government has repeatedly called for – Sir Keir stated: “No, we’re not looking at that.”

Scottish Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has said Westminster migration policies are ‘actively harming’ Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

His comments came as he spoke to journalists at the Interpol general assembly, where the Prime Minister had stressed the need for greater co-operation between governments internationally to crack down on people smuggling.

Sir Keir pledged that the UK Government will “treat people smugglers like terrorists” as he announced a further £75 million for his border security command, doubling spending on this to a total of £150 million over the next two years.

But on immigration, Scottish Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has insisted that UK policies in this area are “actively harming” Scotland’s economy.

Back in June, she called for Westminster to work with the Scottish Government to develop a “tailored migration system” to suit the specific issues facing Scotland’s energy, agricultural and tourism industries.

Ms Forbes said then: “Migration is possibly the biggest challenge facing Scotland’s economy right now – and it is unforgivable that every Westminster party is completely ignoring Scotland’s specific needs as they fight for right-wing voters in England.

“UK migration policies are actively harming Scotland’s economic growth and prosperity and a tailored migration system suited to Scotland’s specific circumstances is long overdue.”

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart said: “There is a significant opportunity for the UK Government to work with the Scottish Government on migration, so I’m deeply disappointed by the Prime Minister’s comments today.

“All options should be on the table to ensure an immigration system that works in Scotland’s interests, including full devolution of powers.

“We are committed to exploring all options with the UK Government for tailored migration solutions that work for Scotland’s distinct economic and demographic needs, including proposals for a Scottish Visa or Rural Visa Pilot which are strongly supported by stakeholders in Scotland.

“The Prime Minister now needs to make clear that the UK Government will work with us to ensure Scotland’s needs are met.”