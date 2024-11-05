Pro-Palestine protest for US election event at Guinness Storehouse

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters have staged a demonstration outside a US election event in Dublin.

Activists were protesting over the holding of a “watch party” for the early stages of the election results, which was being staged by the US embassy in Dublin at the Guinness Storehouse.

Activists partially disrupted passing traffic as a queue of taxis dropped off some of the expected attendees from the 1,000-long guest lists.

The demonstrators were raising concerns about the US state’s support of Israel during its ongoing war in Gaza and the expanding nature of the conflict in the Middle East.

Waving Palestinian flags and using megaphones, they chanted: “Genocide supports, shame on you.”

The event was hosted by US Ambassador to Ireland Claire D Cronin.

Large screens were set up to broadcast breaking news coverage of the election.

Approximately 1,000 guests from the diplomatic corps, Irish government, cultural and media sectors, and civil society, were slated as amongst attendees.