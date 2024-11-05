Oprah Winfrey among stars offering final push for Kamala Harris: ‘Yes she can’

Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Will.i.am, Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi and Christina Aguilera were among the superstars lending their voices to support Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Lady Gaga was one of the stars who performed at Ms Harris’ multi-city rally on the evening before the election, where she sang God Bless America before warning the audience “the country is depending on you”.

Meanwhile, talk show host Winfrey said she travelled across the country to appear at the rally in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, wearing a t-shirt that read “Yes she can”.

Lady Gaga performs at a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/AP)

“If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again,” the TV star warned.

Winfrey said voting for Ms Harris is a vote for “values and integrity”; for “the right to choose what happens to our own bodies”; and for “healing over hate”.

“We are voting to save ourselves from this precipice of danger where we now stand, all the anxiety and the fear you’re feeling, you’re feeling that because you sense the danger, and you change that with your vote,” she said.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, right, poses with Oprah Winfrey at a campaign rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

She introduced Black Eyed Peas singer Will.i.am to perform his Ms Harris endorsement song titled “Yes she can”, which includes the lyrics: “So register and vote for your life, do it for your daughters and your sons and your wife.”

It came moments after Gaga’s performance at the rally, where she told the crowd: “For more than half of this country’s life, women did not have a voice.

“Yet we raised children, we held our families together, we supported men as they made the decisions.

“But tomorrow, women will be a part of making this decision.

“Today, I am holding in my heart all the tough, tenacious women who made me who I am. I cast my vote for someone who will be a president for all Americans.

“And now Pennsylvania, it’s your turn. The country is depending on you, so tomorrow let’s make sure all your voices are heard.”

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, from left, greets Lady Gaga and her husband Michael Polansky at a campaign rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday in Philadelphia (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Meanwhile, at an earlier rally in Pittsburgh, pop star Perry performed her songs including Dark Horse and Firework, before adding: “Four years ago, I became a mother – best decision I ever made.

“Orlando (Bloom) and I welcomed our daughter Daisy, and she is the reason I am voting for Kamala Harris,” she said.

“I know she (Kamala Harris) will protect my daughter’s future and your children’s future and our family’s future.”

The rally was the campaign’s final push before Election Day on Tuesday, which saw events held in seven battleground states – including in Nevada where US singer and actress Aguilera appeared as a special guest.

Katy Perry performs after an appearance by Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Pittsburgh (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Aguilera, who performed her 2002 hit Fighter, told the audience: “Tonight, I am here in honour of the people who have fought to give us the privilege to be heard, let’s raise our voices and vote for freedom.”

Meanwhile, in Michigan, Jon Bon Jovi came out to perform his 1986 hit track Livin’ on a Prayer with singing husband and wife duo The War And Treaty.

“Go to the polls tomorrow, let’s elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, America is counting on you,” he told the rally.