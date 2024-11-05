‘I voted’: Anne Hathaway and Julia Roberts cast ballots in US election

Hollywood actresses Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts and Eva Longoria are among the celebrities sharing that they have voted for Kamala Harris as the US goes to the polls.

Posting on Instagram on Tuesday, Pretty Woman star Roberts shared an image of herself wearing a Potus (President of the United States) T-shirt with a female sign, and a sticker saying: “I voted.”

She wrote: “There is a time to hope, there is a time to pray and there is time to vote. Today is the day.”

Roberts has previously endorsed Ms Harris, the Democrat nominee for president, as well as attending campaign events for her.

The Devil Wears Prada actress Hathaway shared an image of herself with a ballot sticker, and wrote: “I voted like half the country’s lives depended on it, I voted for Kamala Harris.”

She indicated through an image of a selection of headlines that she was voting due to the controversy surrounding abortion, which Ms Harris has made a big focus of her campaign for the White House.

Republican nominee for president Donald Trump has previously said that he thought Florida’s six-week abortion ban was a mistake, but hit out at late-term terminations, as well as taking credit for Roe v Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court in the US.

The ruling in 2022 allowed for states to decide abortion laws.

House Of Cards star Michael Kelly posted a photo with his wife Karyn, and wrote on Tuesday: “This @dudes4Harris and his kick ass better half just #Voted We did our part!!!!”

Lady Gaga, who performed at a rally for Ms Harris on Monday, also confirmed she had filled out her ballot.

Longoria, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry and Michelle Pfeiffer are also among the celebrities who have indicated early voting.

On Instagram, Longoria shared tips for polling day, and also wrote: “Your vote is your voice!”

Lizzo, who posted an image of herself on Instagram attending a campaign event for Ms Harris, wrote: “Today’s the day! Let’s win this.”