Transformation of former army barracks to benefit from peace money

The transformation of a former army barracks in Co Down is among projects to benefit from £65 million (77 million euro) in peace funding awards.

The funding will also support the creation of an air dome in Londonderry and the enhancement of shared space at an interface in north Belfast.

Six projects in total were successful for their bids for investment through Peaceplus, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The proposed centre of participation, wellbeing and shared learning hub at Ballykinlar (SEUPB/PA)

They include a centre of participation, wellbeing and shared learning hub at the former army base at Ballykinlar, Co Down, a dome at the Ulster University at the old Foyle College site in Derry for an indoor arena with synthetic playing field and capacity for thousands of spectators.

The successful projects also include Reconnected Belfast, a project at the Waterworks and Alexandra Park which aims to see further progress towards the removal of peace walls and enhancement of green space for use by local residents while the Riverine cross-border project will see the creation of 30 acres of parklands and a new community pavilion building spanning from Strabane in Co Tyrone to Lifford in Co Donegal.

Meanwhile the Ballycastle Shared Space Project will see the enhancement of sports facilities on the grounds of the planned Shared Education Campus in the town, and there will be investment in the Shannonside Peace Arena in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons (Liam McBurney/PA)

Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons welcomed the funding.

“It is my ambition to deliver policies and programmes that will have real and meaningful impact, that are sustainable and that will provide tangible, lasting benefits,” he said.

“My department has previously supported 25 capital builds under the Shared Spaces element of the Peace III and Peace IV Programmes which were delivered in partnership with the Special European Union Programmes Body.

“These projects have clearly demonstrated the many positive impacts such investments can have across society. I am, therefore, pleased that we are able to build on this success by supporting these new shared spaces.

“I want to congratulate each of the projects on their achievement in securing funding for their proposals.”

The Irish Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, also hailed the projects.

“We have witnessed the benefits from the development of these shared spaces under the various peace programmes, which have brought about real change through the repurposing of lands, the reimaging of existing buildings and spaces, creating new parks and infrastructure and regenerating peace line interface barriers,” she said.

“These shared spaces, which are stunning to look at, have a huge transformational impact and support economic and tourism opportunities in the region, while also ensuring the bringing together of all communities into a safe neutral space and I am sure this programme will be no different.”

SEUPB chief executive Gina McIntyre said there was a “huge response” to this funding call, which she said demonstrated the public’s appetite and need for shared spaces.

“We have seen from previous peace programmes how shared civic spaces can act as beacons of hope within a community, real catalysts for change and enhanced socio-economic environments,” she said.

“I am delighted that through Peaceplus we will be delivering another six transformed and repurposed facilities for people right across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

“These new facilities will provide places where people can come together, collaborate and engage with one another in a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment. They are crucial for peacebuilding and reconciliation.”

Peaceplus is co-funded by the European Union, the UK Government, the Irish Government and the Northern Ireland Executive.