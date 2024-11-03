UN chief hails ‘remarkable courage’ of Irish soldier killed in Lebanon in 2022

The “remarkable courage” of an Irish soldier killed in Lebanon almost two years ago undoubtedly saved the lives of three of his comrades, the Secretary General of the United Nations has told his family.

Antonio Guterres said Private Sean Rooney was a “courageous and fearless” soldier who, despite sustaining fatal wounds, attempted to drive his armoured jeep away from a crowd of attackers.

The 24-year-old, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed when a convoy of Irish troops serving with a UN peacekeeping force was ambushed and fired upon in December 2022.

Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres paid tribute to Pte Rooney (PA)

The shooting happened near the town of Al-Aqbiya in the south of Lebanon, a stronghold of Hezbollah.

Pte Rooney, from the 121 Infantry Battalion of the Defence Forces, was killed while Trooper Shane Kearney, 22, from Co Cork, was badly wounded.

They had been serving in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) when the attack happened.

UN chief Mr Guterres hailed the actions of Pte Rooney in a bravery commendation sent to his mother Natasha McCloskey last year.

The family has decided to make the letter public now as they continue to press the UN to make crucial reports linked to the soldier’s death available to his inquest.

A preliminary inquest hearing at Dublin District Coroner’s Court earlier this year was told that issues had arisen around restrictions on the disclosure of information from the UN.

The court heard that the UN had carried out reports which had not yet been made available to the inquest. These include an investigation carried out on the ground as well as a subsequent UN board of inquiry report.

The hearing was told there had also been a report 10 months prior to the incident that raised concerns about the integrity of the UN vehicles involved.

Mr Guterres said Pte Rooney showed ‘remarkable courage’ under fire (McCloskey family/PA)

The next scheduled hearing of the inquest is in January.

In the letter to Mrs McCloskey, Mr Guterres wrote: “On behalf of the United Nations, I wish to express my profound appreciation for the remarkable courage in the face of the extraordinary risks that Private Sean Cormac Rooney took on December 14 2022, in his capacity as Driver and Gunner of the 121 Irish Infantry Battalion in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“Private Rooney’s courage and selflessness reflect the best tradition of the United Nations. Despite being fatally wounded, he tried very hard to extricate the vehicle he was driving from an extremely dangerous environment which undoubtedly saved the lives of three other occupants of the vehicle. His brave action serves as an example to all his comrades in the 121 Irish Infantry Battalion and in the Unifil.

“I wish to use this opportunity to again express my deep condolences to you, as well as to family members and friends of Private Rooney. He gave his life to fulfil the ideals of the United Nations. Benefiting from the service of such a courageous and fearless soldier is an honour for any organisation and country. His supreme sacrifice will not be forgotten, and he will always be in our hearts.

“I hereby commend and thank Private Rooney for his exemplary courage.”

In regard to the investigation into the shooting, Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tanaiste Micheal Martin have both raised concern about “slow progress” in Lebanese court proceedings into the matter.

One of the suspects who was arrested over the killing was released on bail last year due to a medical condition while Mr Harris has expressed frustration that other suspects remain at large.