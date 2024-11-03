Man dies and six others taken to hospital after crash at crossroads in Cornwall

A man has died and six other people have been taken to hospital after a collision between two cars at a crossroads in Cornwall.

An 18-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Officers were called alongside ambulance and fire services to reports of a collision involving two black Seat Ibizas between St Tudy and St Breward, near the B3266, at around 11.15pm on Friday, Devon & Cornwall Police said.

A 19-year-old man, a front-seat passenger in one of the cars, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The six people taken to hospital are thought to have minor injuries, the force said.

The man, from Bodmin, arrested following the incident has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Any witnesses that have not already spoken to the police, but who may have seen the collision or have dashcam footage, have been urged to get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference number 50240277870.