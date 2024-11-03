Girl, 10, had ‘loving relationship’ with family dog before it killed her

A 10-year-old girl had a “close, loving relationship” with her family’s dog before it attacked and killed her, police have said.

She was bitten by the pet in the family’s home and died at the scene after suffering serious injuries, North Yorkshire Police reported.

Officers were called to the Malton area by ambulance crews at 4.15pm on Friday.

On Sunday, the force confirmed that the dog will be destroyed.

It said: “Officers are conducting detailed inquiries covering all aspects of the incident.

“One of the lines of inquiry relates to the behaviour of the dog to help explain, as far as possible, why it attacked the girl.

“All indications so far suggest it was out of character, with the girl and dog having a close, loving relationship.”

A member of the public went to help the family and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended, police said.

A family member secured the dog inside a car before emergency services arrived, they added.

The animal was later seized by officers who took it to secure kennels.

The girl has not been named by police and a post-mortem examination is taking place on Sunday evening.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts remain with the girl’s family and friends at this very distressing time. Officers are supporting the family while inquiries continue.

“We also urge people not to speculate about the incident, respect the family’s privacy and allow them to grieve in peace.

“We will provide more information when we are able to.”