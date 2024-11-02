Girl, 13, ‘critical but stable’ after stabbing near dual carriageway

A 13-year-old girl remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after suffering multiple stab injuries in East Yorkshire.

The child was found with life-threatening injuries at the side of the A63 dual carriageway in Hessle, near Hull at about 6.50am on Friday, Humberside Police said.

Officers said the girl had sustained stab wounds and lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back.

The six teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder were known to the victim and continue to be questioned in custody, the force confirmed.

Four boys aged 14, 15, 16 and 17 and two girls aged 14 and 15, were found in a wooded area nearby and arrested on Friday.

Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said: “Over the course of the last 24 hours my team have been conducting extensive lines of inquiry to ascertain exactly why this incident happened and to understand the circumstances that led to the attack on the 13-year-old girl who remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

“I can confirm that the attackers knew the 13-year-old girl, and six teenagers currently remain in our custody being questioned by detectives.”

Mr Vickers said cordons around a wooded area on Ferriby High Road and on the A63 had been lifted but officers would remain in the area throughout the weekend.

He added: “I would like to again thank members of the public who came to the girl’s aid and also to those who have rang in so far and provided us with any information.”

Anyone with information including dashcam or CCTV footage from around the time of the incident can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 82 of 1 November, or report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.