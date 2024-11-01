Welshman aims to create largest GPS drawing of a penis in 24 hours for Movember

A Welshman is attempting a create the largest GPS drawing of a penis on foot in 24 hours for Movember.

Terry Rosoman, 39, from south Wales, has mapped out a 75-mile phallic-shaped route across the Brecon Beacons where he will take 10,000 ft elevations, slippery conditions and freezing temperatures, all while raising awareness about men’s mental health.

He hopes the large manhood will gain the attention of his “target demographic” and joked most men will find the shape “hilarious”.

“That’s why it’s a big manhood because, especially for the target demographic that I’m aiming at, men never grow up,” he told the PA news agency.

“They find this stuff hilarious no matter how old they are.

“I don’t want to offend anyone with the shape, but it was just to get their attention.”

Mr Rosoman, who is a creative director for a freelance marketing company, hopes his challenge will encourage people struggling with mental health issues to find “grand goals that are bigger than yourself”.

Movember is a charity aiming to raise money and awareness about men’s mental health, suicide, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, and it has encouraged the public to “raise funds” and “save lives” this November.

His challenge, which aims to raise £5,000 for Movember, will start and end at Abergavenny railway station where he will set off at 5pm on Friday and hopes to finish by 5pm on Saturday.

“I’m starting at sunset, essentially, because I want to get that night shift out of the way first because when the sun comes up you’re rejuvenated,” he explained.

Mr Rosoman is versed in endurance challenges after scaling Pen Y Fan, the highest peak in southern Britain, 10 times in 24 hours while raising more than £3,000 for charity, and ran a 50-mile ultra-marathon while carrying a rucksack full of weights.

However, he said creating the largest GPS drawing of the male genitals is the longest distance he has covered and his biggest challenge to date.

He was inspired to take on endurance challenges after wanting to transform his life following years of binge drinking, smoking, weight issues and taking recreational drugs.

He said he was “in the worst physical and mental health condition” in 2013 and feared he might lose his life from his unhealthy lifestyle.

“Over the years of abuse, it got me to a point where I was unfit, obese, no prospects of a partner, and I was deeply, deeply unhappy,” he said.

“I think realised that if I didn’t turn my life around I’d perhaps no longer be here in the future, whether that was through health complications or getting to a point where you don’t want to be here.”

In the same year, Mr Rosoman signed up for a White Collar Boxing fight, a form of boxing where those with no background in the sport compete, as a way to improve his physical health.

He lost three stone in about 12 weeks, gave up drinking and smoking, and adopted a healthy diet in preparation for the fight.

“The cherry on the cake was I won the fight as well. I completely turned my life around and I was in the happiest place I’ve been ever in my life,” he said.

“I credit that to the challenge, and the purpose and meaning it gave me, but also the mental toughness to endure or make difficult decisions.”

Mr Rosoman hopes his fundraising endeavours will inspire men to take on their own challenges.

“I just wanted to promote this message of challenges, essentially,” he said.

“Ultimately, it’s just about having aims, goals, but grand aims and grand goals that are bigger than yourself, that are more important than going to the pub, and it will give you that sort of purpose.”

To find out more about Mr Rosoman’s fundraiser, you can visit: https://rokman.co.uk/pages/manhood-masterpiece