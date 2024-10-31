Man jailed over hotel rioting died from ‘hanging’ in prison, inquest told

A 61-year-old grandfather who was found dead in prison after he was jailed following rioting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers died as a result of hanging, an inquest has heard.

Peter Lynch died at HMP Moorland, in South Yorkshire, on October 19, Doncaster Coroner’s Court was told on Thursday.

Doncaster’s senior coroner, Nicola Mundy, opened and adjourned the inquest into Mr Lynch’s death at which she was told that his preliminary cause of death was hanging.

Peter Lynch was jailed in August for his part in the disorder outside a hotel in Rotherham (Danny Lawson/PA)

The inquest heard that “ancillary investigations” are ongoing into his cause of death and Ms Mundy said she does not yet have a full report from the pathologist.

Mr Lynch was jailed for two years and eight months at Sheffield Crown Court in August by a judge who heard how he was at the front of a mob which gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express, at Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4, shouting “scum” and “child killers” at police.

He was pictured holding a placard asserting the corruption of MPs, judges, the media and the police.