Chappell Roan, Lana del Rey and Beetlejuice among 2024 Halloween costumes

Lana Del Rey’s marriage to an alligator tour guide and the late Diana, Princess of Wales are among the inspirations behind some of this year’s Halloween costumes.

With Halloween taking place on Thursday this year, people across the UK shared pictures of their efforts online in the build-up to the 31st.

Popular themes during this year’s spooky season include pop sensation Chappell Roan and the new Beetlejuice film.

David Roskin, 29, from London, and his friend Fae dressed up as the popular Tim Burton character and the Good Luck Babe singer for a party at the weekend.

“Beetlejuice feels like a big one for this year, and after Beetlejuice Beetlejuice became one of the first unnecessary-decades-later-sequels to actually (mostly) live up to the first one, it was the obvious choice for me this time around,” the journalist told the PA news agency.

Sporting Beetlejuice’s signature black and white striped suit, green wig and white face paint, Mr Roskin shared pictures of his costume on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption “The ghost with the most! The juice is on the loose!”.

Meanwhile his friend Fae used Chappell Roan’s VMA performance as the inspiration behind her costume, wearing a DIY silver suit of armour.

Nina, a 21-year-old law student in Liverpool, used Lana Del Rey’s recent marriage to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene as inspiration for her costume.

“The inspiration was obviously Lana, I love her music and I think she’s hilarious, it’s especially hilarious and on brand of her to randomly marry an alligator swamp tour guide,” Nina told PA.

Nina, who said her costume cost less than £15, is pictured wearing a white boho wedding-esque outfit with an alligator soft toy attached to her chest, finished off with a wedding veil.

Eric Graca from Glasgow opted for a less current look for their costume, taking inspiration from Diana.

Mr Graca recreated the iconic image of the late princess jogging while wearing a Harvard jumper and cycling shorts in the 1990s.

“My mother was a huge Princess Diana fan, and I remember when she passed even though I was only five,” the 32-year-old healthcare administrator told PA.

“It seemed like a fun way to celebrate who she was and to have a fun Halloween costume.”