Chancellor’s vape tax increase will ‘hurt working people’, says Labour MP

A Labour MP has hit out at the Chancellor’s tax increase on vape liquid, warning it will discourage people from quitting smoking.

Mary Glindon argued the increase, which will occur in October 2026, is “unsustainably high” and will “hurt working people” who rely on vapes.

According to the Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend MP, the cost of vaping liquid is expected to rise by 267%, as a result of the Labour Government’s proposals.

During the Budget debate in the Commons, Ms Glindon said: “As chair for the APPG (All-Party Parliamentary Group) on responsible vaping, I have concerns about the announced tax on vaping liquid from 2026.

“There are still six million smokers who are yet to make the switch to vaping, to now put a tax on vaping will only serve to discourage these smokers to quit.

“The vaping tax proposed by the Chancellor is unsustainably high, at 22p per millilitre of vape liquid this will make the UK’s tax one of the highest in Europe.

“This tax will also hurt working people throughout the North East who rely on vaping to keep them off cigarettes.

“Currently, many stores will sell vaping liquid for refillable devices for 99p, under the Chancellor’s proposals this will increase by 267% to £3.64.

“Access to vaping liquids is not what is driving youth vaping, the Government is already looking to address this through the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.”

Ms Glindon said many people’s decision to “switch from smoking to the less-harmful alternative” has saved the NHS “tens of thousands of pounds per person”.

In the Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves also set out increases of 2% on tobacco and 10% for hand-rolled tobacco.