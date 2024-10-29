What the papers say – October 29

Coverage of Wednesday’s Budget, which will be Labour’s first since the general election, continues to dominate headlines this week.

The Guardian and the Daily Mirror both lead on both lead on the Government’s plans to revive a struggling NHS.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail and The Times splash on comments from

Health and Social Secretary Wes Streeting who has admitted that the overburdened health service wouldn’t be cured despite the huge handout.

The Daily Telegraph says Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has indicated more tax rises are on the way in Wednesday’s budget to help prop up the NHS.

Charities are warning MPs that cutbacks may be unavoidable and funds may be rerouted away from essential services if the rise in employers’ National Insurance goes ahead, writes the i.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has been told by British pensioners that it is “not too late” to nix the impending cut to winter fuel payments, according to the Daily Express.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Volkswagen may axe three of its German factories which will see thousands of jobs lost in the carmaker’s first closure in 87 years, the Financial Times reports.

The Metro reports that a paedophile who used artificial intelligence to turn normal photos of children into bespoke, sexually explicit copies ‘of the most depraved nature’ has been jailed for 18 years.

And, last but not least, the Daily Star leads with Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag who has fled the UK after being sacked from the Red Devils’ top job.