Ex-army nurse says allegations role was linked to Novichok poisoning ‘malicious’

A former chief nurse of the British Army, who was one of the first to attend to Sergei and Yulia Skripal after they were poisoned with Novichok, has said any suggestions that her role was connected to the incident are “malicious”.

Alison McCourt said she had coincidentally visited Salisbury with her family on March 4 2018, because her children had wanted to go to a Nando’s.

At the Dawn Sturgess Inquiry on Tuesday, Ms McCourt, who left the army in 2022, responded to a document published by the Russian Embassy which said there had been “no attempt to explain” the “extraordinary coincidence” that she had been in the area at the time.

Yulia Skripal, the daughter of Russian spy Sergei Skripal, survived the poisoning (Dylan Martinez/PA)

Both Sergei and Yulia Skripal survived after being poisoned with the nerve agent.

Ms Sturgess, 44, died after she was exposed to the chemical weapon, which was left in a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.

Responding to the Russian Embassy document from March 2023 titled Salisbury: Five Years of Unanswered Questions, Ms McCourt said in a witness statement: “I confirmed that as at March 4 2018 I was employed as chief nurse of the British Army. I subsequently left the army in 2022.

“On Sunday, March 4 2018, I was off duty and in my own time, I had travelled to Salisbury with my family for a family day out.

“That particular destination for our trip had been chosen by my children – they had wanted to travel to Salisbury because it had a Nando’s.

“My preference had been to visit another town in the area, in a different restaurant, but I had given in to my children, so we ended up going to Salisbury.

“No person outside of my family was aware of our decision to travel to Salisbury that day – a decision which had been made spontaneously.”

Ms McCourt said she would not have exposed herself or her daughter to the risk of coming into contact with Novichok if she was aware the Skripals had been poisoned with the nerve agent.

Her witness statement, which was read by counsel to the inquiry Francesca Whitelaw KC, continued: “I had no prior knowledge of the individuals on the bench – I had never seen them before in my life, nor did I know who they were.

“In fact, having seen the couple on the bench, my initial instinct had in fact been not to get involved as it looked to me as if they were under the influence of drugs.

“It was only the chiding of my daughter that made me think I ought to go to their aid.

“It goes without saying that I had no idea a nerve agent, nor any other poison, had been the cause of the couple’s presentation.

“Given my training, had I known that a nerve agent had been used, I would not have exposed myself to any potential risk of personal harm.

“I had no equipment, medicine, nor PPE with me.

“Moreover, had I any suspicion that a nerve agent had been deployed, there are no circumstances at all in which I would ever have exposed my daughter to that risk.”

Ms McCourt insisted her involvement in the incident was as a “first responder member of the public”.

She said: “With reference to my involvement in the Skripal incident, at a time when I was chief nurse of the British Army, the Russian Embassy document states that there has been no attempt to explain why this extraordinary coincidence had been kept a secret for the previous 10 months.

“To be clear, any decision and timings as to the withholding or release of mine and my daughter’s identity were not mine.”

She added: “In summary, I had no prior knowledge of the nature of the incident, nor of the two individuals who transpired to be the Skripals.

“My involvement in this incident was a first responder member of the public, and had no connection whatsoever with my professional role at the time.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is false and malicious.”

The inquiry continues.