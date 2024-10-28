Swinney calls for end to strikes targeting schools in his constituency

Scotland’s First Minister has called for an end to strike action targeting his constituency.

Non-teaching staff who are members of Unison rejected the latest pay deal, which would have seen an increase of 67p per hour or 3.6%, whichever was higher, with the deal later being imposed on staff.

The union was the only one of three to reject the offer and, in an effort to put pressure on the Scottish Government, which has repeatedly said there is no money left for an improvement, has singled out John Swinney’s Perthshire North constituency for strike action.

Disruption began last week with all primary schools and nurseries being closed, and while some have re-opened, the majority have not.

In a letter to the union’s Perth and Kinross branch secretary, Stuart Hope, the First Minister has pushed for a solution.

“I very much hope that Unison will continue meaningful dialogue with local government and join with GMB and Unite colleagues by accepting the offer and ending industrial action,” he said.

The First Minister also reiterated his disappointment that action had specifically targeted his constituents, having described the move as “completely unfair”.

Members picketed outside Mr Swinney’s constituency office in Blairgowrie, Perthshire, last week.

Addressing the issue of funding for another offer to Unison members, the First Minister pointed to the dire financial situation.

“Although the Scottish Government has no formal role in these pay negotiations, we have taken extraordinary decisions within a challenging financial context to identify an additional £77.5 million to support local government pay,” he wrote.

“This is at the absolute limit of affordability and there is no more available funding from the Scottish Government.

“This additional funding allowed local government to make an improved offer which will see the lowest paid workers, including those involved in industrial action in Perth and Kinross, receive an increase of 5.63%.

“Alongside prioritising the lowest paid, this offer is also better than the offer made to local government workers across the rest of the UK, and as such, delivers what Unison, GMB and Unite jointly asked for from councils earlier in the year.”

Unison have been contacted for comment.