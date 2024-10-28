Man who plotted prosecutor’s death still has delusional disorder, court hears

A man convicted of plotting to kill a prosecutor after claiming to identify as “evil Jesus” continues to suffer from delusional disorder, according to a psychiatrist’s report to a court.

Martin Ready, 41, was found guilty of attempting to conspire to murder Darren Harty by using cryptocurrency to pay for a hitman on the dark web.

Between May 2021 and September 2022, Ready paid £5,071.24 in Bitcoin and sent instructions for Mr Harty to be shot.

The men knew each other from a pub owned by Mr Harty’s family in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, Ready’s defence counsel, Brian McConnachie KC, said the court had been provided with a report from forensic psychiatrist, Dr Stuart Doig.

Mr McConnachie said: “In Dr Doig’s opinion, Mr Ready continues to suffer from delusional disorder.

“Dr Doig submits an interim compulsion order would be appropriate.”

Such orders allow for the detention of a convicted person with a mental illness in the state hospital.

The defence counsel said a further report is needed before the order could be enacted, along with confirmation that a state hospital bed is available.

During the trial, Ready told the court he had suffered from delusions that he was “evil Jesus” and believed the murder of Mr Harty would expose organised crime.

Prosecutor Erin Campbell said the Crown had made submissions for a non-harassment order.

Judge Lady Hood adjourned the case to November 21 at Inverness High Court.