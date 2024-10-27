Labour MP loses whip after video appears to show him punching man

MP Mike Amesbury has lost the Labour whip after a video emerged appearing to show him punching a man to the ground.

The party said the Runcorn and Helsby MP had been suspended “pending an investigation” into the incident.

It comes after footage obtained by the Mail Online appeared to show the MP standing repeatedly hitting another man as others nearby shout “stop it”.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries following an incident on Friday night.

“As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury’s membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation.”

It comes after a different video, posted on social media purported to show Mr Amesbury shouting at a man lying in the street in Frodsham, Cheshire.

Cheshire Police confirmed officers were called to reports of an attack in Frodsham at 2.48am and “inquiries are ongoing”.

Mr Amesbury said he will “co-operate with any inquiries” but was “determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community” after the initial footage circulated online.

In July last year, a 56-year-old man was convicted of stalking the MP at his constituency office in Frodsham, where prosecutors said he was seen staring through the glass and asked guards about their level of security.

Cheshire Police said: “At 2.48am on October 26, police were called to reports of an assault in Frodsham.

“A caller reported he had been assaulted by a man in Main Street. Inquiries are ongoing.”