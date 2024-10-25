O’Neill says she’s focused on Stormont delivery after four weeks of questioning

Michelle O’Neill has insisted the powersharing structures in Northern Ireland remain stable in the wake of several controversies that have hit Sinn Fein.

In an apparent bid to draw a line under a difficult month for her party, the First Minister said she has spent four weeks answering questions on the various furores but was now keen to focus on the future for the devolved executive she jointly leads with DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly.

“I spent four weeks now answering questions, where I’m focused on now is the business of government,” Ms O’Neill told the BBC.

“Emma and I have a lot of work to get through. We’re determined to continue to lead from the front on all the key issues. That’s the job at hand. That’s the job that I’m committed to as First Minister.”

On a visit to the opening of a new Irish language school in Strabane, Co Tyrone, Ms O’Neill insisted that the institutions at Stormont were “stable”.

“Government is stable, the Executive is stable,” she said.

“We are there to work together. I believe there’s a collective will across the Executive to make politics work here. I believe that’s what the public demand and deserve. I’m determined to lead that executive.”

Her comments come a day after the Executive Office posted a social media video that saw Ms O’Neill and Ms Little Pengelly speak positively about the potential for the coalition administration.

Sinn Fein has been criticised in recent weeks for its handling of a number of controversies, including that of former press officer Michael McMonagle and ex-senator Niall O Donnghaile.

McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street, Londonderry, last month admitted to a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

It subsequently emerged that two other press officers, who have since resigned from the party, provided job references for McMonagle after Sinn Fein had suspended him amid police inquiries.

The references enabled McMonagle to get a job with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in 2022, with the charity unaware of the allegations he was facing.

Last week former Sinn Fein senator Mr O Donnghaile revealed the reason he stepped down from Seanad and left the party last December was due to a complaint that accused him of sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager.

Sinn Fein referred that matter to the PSNI and social services last September, but no criminal investigation was undertaken.

Separately, this week it emerged that a Sinn Fein member had resigned from the party after admitting involvement in an incident where a portrait of former DUP lord mayor Lord Wallace Browne was damaged at Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

Earlier this month, high profile Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley resigned from the party amid a controversy relating to a complaint made against him.

He has claimed he was subjected to a “character assassination” by a clique within the party and likened its processes to a kangaroo court.

His resignation came days after fellow Sinn Fein TD Patricia Ryan quit the party.

Ms Ryan said that her departure was in response to the party “undermining” her.