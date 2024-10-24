Why is Britain facing renewed calls over slavery reparations?

Sir Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure from Caribbean nations to open the door to reparatory justice for the UK’s role in the slave trade.

Here, the PA news agency answers questions about why the row has reopened in recent weeks, what demands the British Government is facing and whether it is likely to accept them.

Why does Britain face calls to pay reparations?

Britain played a leading role in the transatlantic slave trade that peaked in the 1700s and saw millions of African people transported by sea to its colonies in the Americas, the Caribbean and other countries.

The same ships then returned to the UK carrying “slave-grown” produce such as sugar, tobacco and cotton, which were consumed in huge volumes across the country.

The Slavery Abolition Act in 1833 compensated British plantation owners for the injury of having their “property” – enslaved people – taken from them, but did not provide any reparation to the enslaved people themselves.

Enslaved people have been demanding reparatory justice since the 15th century. Now, the UK faces calls to take a series of measures of redress, including paying descendants of enslaved people and offering a “full and formal” apology for the impact of colonialism on their cultures and heritage.

Who wants the UK to offer reparatory justice?

Caricom – a group of 15 Caribbean nations – has proposed a 10-point plan which it wants to frame a dialogue about economic development and reparatory justice.

Steps include a “sincere and formal apology”, psychological rehabilitation for African descendant populations, and support for the payment of domestic debt and cancellation of international debt which they say are legacies of colonialism.

A report published last year by the University of West Indies and backed by Patrick Robinson, a judge at the International Court of Justice, concluded the UK owed more than £18 trillion in reparations for its role in slavery in 14 Caribbean countries.

Labour MPs have also publicly criticised the Government this week for failing to open the door to discussions about reparations, with Clapham and Brixton Hill MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy telling the PA news agency the position was “disappointing” and “wrong.”

Why has the row been reignited in recent weeks?

The Prime Minister is in Samoa this week attending a major summit of Commonwealth nations, the vast majority of which are former territories of the British Empire.

The Commonwealth heads of government meeting (Chogm) has reopened a debate about the modern role of the association of 56 nations headed by the King.

In a sign of heightened tensions ahead of the gathering, Charles was berated earlier this week on his tour of Australia by a senator accusing him of “genocide” against her nation’s indigenous people.

Caricom has also bolstered its calls in the run-up to the summit, where it is expected to raise the issue, with its chairman Hilary Beckles expressing hope in recent weeks that the UK Labour Government might rethink its resistance to the issue.

Commonwealth nations are looking at an agreement that could begin conversations on the matter through a communique, according to the BBC, with Bahamian foreign minister Frederick Mitchell telling Radio 4’s Today programme that he thought Sir Keir would eventually soften his stance.

“It’s only a matter of time before his position changes, I am confident of it,” he said.

What is the Government’s position?

Downing Street has repeatedly insisted “we do not pay reparations” and “won’t be offering an apology” when asked over the past two weeks about the renewed calls from Caribbean nations.

This has been the position of successive UK governments, which have never formally apologised for Britain’s role in the slave trade.

Speaking on the plane to Samoa, Sir Keir downplayed concerns about matters of “the past” and insisted the Commonwealth should instead be “facing forward” together.

He suggested that opening the door to a conversation about reparations would result in “endless discussions”.