Shapero Modern opens exhibition with Banksy artwork in new London gallery

Shapero Modern has opened an exhibition in its new London gallery space that includes works from Banksy, Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, and David Hockney.

The Modern Muse is comprised of art pieces depicting the people who were sources of inspiration for the artists who painted them.

Included in the collection is a Banksy screen-print on canvas called Kate Moss which combines the face of the supermodel with the signature beauty spot and coiffed hair of 1950s Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe.

A piece by Banksy, Kate Moss – Original Colour Way, 2005 (Yui Mok/PA)

Also in the exhibition is Warhol screen-print, Details Of Renaissance Paintings (1984), which was inspired by Sandro Botticelli’s famous painting The Birth Of Venus.

Warhol depicted a number of famous women in his art including Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Queen Elizabeth II, who all feature in colourful portraits.

In his time, Picasso had a number of muses, one of whom was Jacqueline Roque, who became his second wife and the subject of a lot of his artwork until his death in 1973.

Featuring in the exhibition is a print of Roque called Portrait de Femme II from 1955, a lithograph on Arches wove paper.

Hockney’s most famous muse is textile designer Celia Birtwell and a portrait of her called Celia With Green Hat (1984), which was part of Hockney’s Moving Focus series, is also in the exhibition.

Gallery staff holding a piece by Andy Warhol (Yui Mok/PA)

Artwork by Grayson Perry, Tracey Emin, Michelangelo Pistoletto, and Richard Hamilton also feature.

The gallery has moved to the Shapero Modern headquarters at 94 New Bond Street which also houses the company’s bookshop and decorative print gallery.

Tabitha Philpott-Kent, director of Shapero Modern, said: “We are delighted to be joining the rest of the team in the new flagship store on Bond Street, giving us more exposure to visitors of London’s most iconic shopping street”.

Founded in 2014 the London-based gallery specialises in post-war and contemporary prints and works on paper.