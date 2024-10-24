Clocks changing can trigger anxiety and upset stomach in pets, expert warns

Pet owners should gradually adjust the routines of their animal companions before the clocks go back as sudden changes can cause confusion, anxiety and even an upset stomach, an expert has said.

Dr Jeffrey Kelu, a researcher in circadian rhythms at King’s College London, said that while the nation may look forward to spending an extra hour in bed, pets do not understand the concept of daylight saving time (DST) and rely on their owner’s schedule for their mealtimes, exercise, waking up and going to bed.

He said: “Animals tell time through a biological clock that synchronises with the natural light and dark cycles of the day.

“This synchronisation leads to the predictable timing of behaviours such as sleeping, foraging and hunting, which are known as circadian rhythms.

“Domesticated animals, however, have their biological clocks significantly influenced by social cues, such as human interactions.

“For example, instead of getting up at the crack of dawn, pet dogs are shown to adjust their sleep-wake cycles to match their owners’ schedules.”

He said without helping pets adjust to the clocks changing, “you might notice your dog waking up earlier for her morning walk, or your cat becoming more vocal while waiting for his morning feast”.

Dr Kelu said: “This is because their biological clocks are temporarily out-of-sync with their humans, altered schedule due to DST.”

He said: “Since furry friends thrive on consistency, the sudden shift in their walking or feeding routines can trigger anxiety or even an upset stomach.

“To minimise the negative impacts on pets, we should start adjusting their routines gradually about a week before DST begins, by 10 to 15 minutes earlier or later, depending on the time change.

“This gradual shift can help prevent digestive issues that might arise from an abrupt change in feeding times.”

He said owners also need to be patient, understanding, and trusting, as “it may take your pets a couple of days or longer to fully adjust their clocks, similar to how we recover from travel jetlag.”

Dr Kelu said, like pets, wild animals are also affected by clocks changing, particularly city-dwelling wildlife.

He said: “One major impact of DST on wildlife is the increase in vehicle collisions.

“A study in the US found that shifting clocks in autumn puts more drivers on the road at dusk, which is a particularly active time of year for deer.

“This overlap leads to a significant rise in deer-vehicle accidents during this period.

“In light of this, some experts advocate for adopting permanent DST to reduce collisions and the associated economic losses.”

Dr Kelu said drivers should remain vigilant and cautious, particularly in autumn as darker evenings increase the risks during rush hour.

He said: “By staying mindful of these changes, we can help protect both ourselves and the wildlife that share our environment.”