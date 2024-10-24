Boarding school teacher who sexually assaulted student is spared jail

A teacher at a boarding school who sexually assaulted a student and had a “dark secret” of possessing images of children being sexually abused has avoided jail.

Nick Baldock, who worked at Lancing College, near Worthing, West Sussex, for five years, touched a student’s bottom at an event in July 2022.

It was later discovered by police that he shared details of students in a group chat talking to other men sexually interested in children.

Hove Crown Court heard how after the 46-year-old touched the student, the pupil was “shocked and confused”, and at first pretended it had not happened.

When Baldock was arrested, his devices were seized by officers who found he had indecent images of children, not from the school, and shared non-indecent images of students at the college making sexualised comments about them.

The court heard that the history teacher told the group chat “every day is agony” about his position at the school and boasted about seeing students in their underwear.

He also shared their Snapchat details with a man on Whatsapp, inviting him to add them and communicate with them, the court heard.

Sentencing him on Thursday, Judge David Rennie said: “Parents have ultimate responsibility for loving their children and keeping them safe from harm.

“Teachers have a similar burden of responsibility.

“You shattered that trust as you placed your own sexual gratification over that.

“You are or should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself.”

Baldock previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault, two counts of publishing an obscene article, three counts of knowingly disclosing personal data without consent and three counts of making indecent images of children.

Defending Baldock, barrister John Hunter said he was a “troubled soul” who devoted himself to his job and had no life outside of school.

He said he was of genuine remorse and was undergoing counselling to “deal with the demons within”.

Baldock, a Catholic, held his prayer beads as he sat in the dock and was supported by family in court as he was sentenced to 12 months suspended for two years and a harm prevention order for eight years.

Judge Rennie added: “You are drawn to images of children being sexually abused; these are not victimless crimes you are watching young people being traumatised and they must try and cope the rest of their lives, those images will always be out there.

“One referee refers to you holding a deep religious faith, what a strange way to show it.”