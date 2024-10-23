Manchester Arena attack survivors win High Court harassment claim

Two Manchester Arena bombing survivors have won their High Court harassment case against a former television producer who believes the attack was staged.

Martin Hibbert and his daughter Eve sued Richard Hall for harassment and data protection over his claims in several videos and a book that the attack was staged.

The father and daughter suffered life-changing injuries at the Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, with Mr Hibbert left with a spinal cord injury and Miss Hibbert facing severe brain damage.

But Mr Hall has claimed his actions – including an incident of filming Miss Hibbert outside her home – were in the public interest as a journalist, and that “millions of people have bought a lie” about the attack.

Richard Hall outside the Royal Courts Of Justice, central London during the trial in July (Yui Mok/PA)

He told the London court in a three-and-a-half-day trial in July: “The primary evidence shows there was no bomb in that room that exploded.”

In a 63-page judgment on Wednesday, Mrs Justice Steyn said the Hibberts had won their harassment claim, but said she would not decide the data protection claim at this stage.

The judge said there was “powerful evidence that Mr Hall’s course of conduct caused Mr Hibbert to suffer alarm, distress and anxiety”.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured hundreds when he detonated the homemade rucksack-bomb in the crowd of concert-goers, with the court told that the Hibberts were among those standing nearest to him at the time of the blast.

Mr Hall has claimed that several of those who died are living abroad or were dead before the attack, telling the court he believed that no-one was “genuinely injured” in the bombing.

But Jonathan Price, for the Hibberts, said the bomb had changed Mr Hibbert’s life “in every conceivable way”.

“They have both suffered life-changing injuries from which they will never recover,” the barrister said.

The court heard that Mr Hibbert received 22 wounds from shrapnel, and Miss Hibbert suffered a “catastrophic brain injury” after a bolt from the bomb struck her in the head – leading to her being presumed dead at the scene.

Mr Price added: “Martin, paralysed, saw Eve lying next to him with a hole in her head and assumed he was watching her die, unable to help. He saw others lying dead or injured around him.”