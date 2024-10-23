Former England footballer’s message of support for girl, 17, on cancer journey

A schoolgirl who shared an emotional video documenting her cancer journey said it was “amazing” that she received a support message from “probably the most famous person to have ever gone to my school”.

Asha Patel posted a tearful video on social media of her pulling out clumps of her hair during chemotherapy treatment before shaving her head during treatment for stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 17-year-old, who is now free of cancer, received a message afterwards from former England footballer Matthew Upson.

Asha Patel, 17, received treatment for stage 4 Hodgkin lymphoma (Cancer Research UK/PA)

The 45-year-old defender had also been a pupil at her school, Diss High School in Norfolk.

He told Asha in a video: “I’m a Diss Town boy and former Diss High School pupil and I heard about your recent struggles.

“I can only admire your strength in coming through them and I think it’s incredible.

“I’ve also heard that you have got a place at Diss sixth form which is great news, I hope you are enjoying that.

“I also believe there is a birthday coming up at the end of the month – sending you lots of birthday wishes and take care.”

Asha said she hoped by sharing her video she could help other people on a similar journey, and that receiving the video from Upson meant a “great deal” to her.

“All my friends know who Matt is and they all think it’s so cool that he would send me a personal message to wish me luck,” she said.

Former England footballer Matthew Upson sent a message of support to Asha Patel after seeing a video documenting her cancer journey (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s probably the most famous person to have ever gone to my school and it’s amazing that, just because we have that school connection, he has reached out to support me.

“It means a great deal to me that someone so famous would get in touch, and it has really helped me get through a difficult time, not only with my own cancer treatment and recovery, but also for my dad who has been in and out of hospital with severe colitis.

“It’s nice to know that people care, and everyone has been so positive and supportive, including all my friends and teachers – the response has been phenomenal and it has helped lift my spirits during a tough time for all my family.”

Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of lymphoma in which cancer originates from white blood cells.

Asha was diagnosed with cancer in February this year after finding a small lump in her neck which grew to the size of a golf ball.

After various tests doctors confirmed she had tumours throughout her body, including her lung and spleen.

Asha Patel and her father Jayesh (Cancer Research UK/PA)

She was treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, including with chemotherapy.

Her father Jayesh said: “Asha has been told she is now cancer free.

“Research has given us many more precious moments with her – it’s the reason she’s still here today and able to enjoy another school year.

“She’s about to go into sixth form and she recently celebrated her 17th birthday, so we are back to being a normal family again and that’s why raising money for Cancer Research UK is so vital.”

Asha is calling on people to take part in Stand Up to Cancer’s 100 squats a day challenge this November.

See su2c.org.uk/get-involved for more information.