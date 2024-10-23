Carbon monoxide poisoning ‘primary line of inquiry’ in care home deaths probe

Police investigating the deaths of three people at a care home in Swanage are pursuing potential carbon monoxide poisoning as their “primary line of inquiry”.

Dorset Police Chief Superintendent Heather Dixey told the press that seven people were also in hospital as a result of the incident at Gainsborough Care Home in Ulwell Road on Wednesday.

However, she said there was “nothing to indicate” danger to the wider community.

“The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained, and we are continuing to liaise with our partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of what has happened,” she said.

“A significant multi-agency presence will remain in the area, including a police cordon as we work with our partners to carry out an investigation.

“Following earlier inquiries, I can confirm that potential carbon monoxide poisoning is our primary line of inquiry, but I would stress that there is nothing to indicate that there is currently any risk to the wider public.

“Swanage is a very close-knit community and I know these very sad deaths will have significant impact on everyone here.”