Starmer ‘humbled’ by ‘immeasurable grief’ of those who lost loved ones in Gaza

The Prime Minister has said that he is “humbled” by the “immeasurable grief” of people who have lost “loved ones” in Gaza in the Israel conflict, after meeting with members of the British-Palestinian community.

In a message on social media on Tuesday evening, Sir Keir said that he and his deputy Angela Rayner also met with the head of the Palestinian mission in the UK and reiterated calls for aid to be allowed into Gaza.

In a message on X, formerly Twitter, Sir Keir said: “Today @AngelaRayner and I met members of the Palestinian community in the UK who have lost loved ones in Gaza, alongside Dr Husam Zomlot, Head of the Palestinian mission to the UK.

“I am humbled by their immeasurable grief.

“This horrific suffering must end, there must be an immediate ceasefire, and Israel must let unrestricted aid into Gaza now.”

It is understood that during the meeting in Downing Street the Prime Minister reiterated his desire for a ceasefire and offered his condolences to those who have been bereaved by the conflict.

More than 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s offensive.

Earlier on Tuesday, a foreign office minister told MPs that the release of hostages in Gaza “must be prioritised”.

Anneliese Dodds, the development minister, told the Commons that “the suffering of the, particularly the family and friends of the hostages is indescribable.

“The Foreign Secretary has met with them, particularly those who have UK links, so has the Prime Minister, and repeatedly they have ensured that the release of hostages must be prioritised.

“They have articulated that message time and time again.

“We’ll continue to do so until the hostages are indeed able to return home as they must be able to do.”

Responding to questions from MPs, Ms Dodds also confirmed it is “long-term commitment of this Government to make sure that we play our part in exercising leadership towards that two-state solution”, which recognises both Palestinian and Israeli states. She added there is “huge amount of work ongoing around reconstruction”.