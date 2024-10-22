Parole Board upholds ruling that sadistic killer should be released

The Parole Board has refused to overturn its ruling that a sadistic killer who murdered a woman in 1997 should be released.

The board was asked by Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood to reconsider its recommendation that farm worker Steven Ling should be released after serving 27 years of his life sentence for the murder of Joanne Tulip, 29, in Stamfordham, Northumberland.

On Tuesday, a Parole Board spokesman said: “A judge at the Parole Board considered the application for reconsideration and has decided, based on the evidence, that it will be refused.”

Joanne Tulip was raped and murdered by Steven Ling in 1997 (handout/PA)

The spokesman added: “Decisions of the Parole Board are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

“When assessing the reconsideration application, the judge recognised the very significant gravity of the case and the profound ongoing impact on the victim’s family.”

After the recommendation to release Ling was made in September, following his fifth parole hearing, Ms Tulip’s mother, Doreen Soulsby, described the decision as “outrageous”.

Ms Mahmood asked the Parole Board to reconsider its recommendation on the basis that it was legally irrational.

Ling was inspired to murder Ms Tulip on Christmas Day 1997 by sadism, Newcastle Crown Court heard at the time.

He stabbed her 60 times.

A charge of rape was left on file during the original court case, so he is not a convicted sex offender, but in its ruling the Parole Board said: “Mr Ling has always accepted that he raped the victim.”