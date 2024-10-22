Parents pay tribute to ‘heart of gold’ son killed in Newcastle house explosion

The parents of a seven-year-old boy who was killed in a house explosion in Newcastle have paid tribute to their “cheeky” son who had “a heart of gold”.

Northumbria Police confirmed Archie York was one of the victims who died in the incident at Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Archie’s parents, Katherine and Robbie, paid a heartfelt tribute to their son and said his “cheeky smile” will “live on” in his younger brother, Finley.

In statement shared by the police, they said: “Archie was not only our son but our best friend. He lit up every room he went in, whether that was with his cheeky smile he was known for or some of his cheeky words.

The scene at Violet Close in Benwell (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We are so broken as a family, but Archie will live on in his baby brother Finley who is the spitting image of him.

“He might have been small but he had a heart of gold, everyone loved him.”

The couple described their son’s death as a “nightmare”, but thanked people who have paid tribute to Archie.

“We would also like to thank everyone who shared their love with Archie at his balloon release, everyone did him proud,” they said.

“As a whole we are still wanting to wake up from this nightmare, but Archie knows he will be in our hearts forever and always.

“We love you Archie York.”

Northumbria Police superintendent Darren Adams said his “thoughts are very much with Archie’s loved ones at this devastating time”.

He added: “He has lost his life in truly tragic circumstances, and we would ask everyone to respect his family’s privacy.”

A man in his 30s, who has been named in reports as Jason “Jay” Laws, was also found dead inside the property following the explosion.

Mr Adams said the investigation into the cause of the explosion remains ongoing, with cordons expected to be in place in the area for some time, adding the police are working with other local authorities such as the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

He urged members of the public to avoid online speculation about the incident as the force continues its investigation.

“The investigation into this tragedy is ongoing and due to the level of damage which has been caused this is likely to take some time,” said Mr Adams.

“We are committed to providing answers to what has happened.

“We would ask that while the investigation is being carried out that people avoid speculation both online and in the community.

“We again thank people for their continued support and cooperation at this time.”