Murder probe police search house in Co Louth after Kyran Durnin disappearance

Police in Ireland investigating the suspected murder of eight-year-old Kyran Durnin are searching a house in Co Louth.

Officers took possession of the private property in Dundalk on Monday after being granted an order by the District Court.

Starting on Tuesday, the house, garden and adjoining ground will be searched and be subject to technical and forensic examinations.

An Garda Siochana said the purpose of the search is to discover any evidence which might provide clues to Kyran’s whereabouts or what has happened to him.

Officers repeated appeals to the public for information about the youngster’s disappearance.

Last week, gardai confirmed they had launched a murder investigation.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman has asked the Child and Family Agency to send its files on Kyran Durnin to the National Review Panel (Brian Lawless/PA)

Kyran was reported missing from his home in Drogheda on August 30.

On Monday, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he had asked Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, to send its files on Kyran to a panel which looks into the death of any youngster with links to State care.

He said this would not usually happen until an investigation has been completed, but that he has asked the agency to disclose any case files to the National Review Panel.

Mr O’Gorman said it will help investigators understand Tusla’s involvement in the case.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information in connection with Kyran’s disappearance to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any garda station.