Grandfather jailed over rioting outside Rotherham hotel dies in prison

A 61-year-old grandfather who was jailed for more than two years after he was filmed screaming abuse at riot police outside a hotel housing asylum seekers has died in prison.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that Peter Lynch, 61, died at HMP Moorland, near Doncaster, on Saturday.

Sheffield Crown Court heard in August how Lynch was at the front of a mob which gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express, at Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4, shouting “scum” and “child killers” at police.

He was pictured holding a placard asserting the corruption of MPs, judges, the media and the police.

Lynch was jailed for two years and eight months after body-worn camera footage was shown to the court of him screaming “you are protecting people who are killing our kids and raping them” and “scum” at police with riot shields.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said on Monday: “HMP Moorland prisoner Peter Lynch died on October 19, 2023.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”