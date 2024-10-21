Ex-Scotland player Hogg misses court appearance ahead of domestic abuse trial

Former Scotland rugby international Stuart Hogg did not attend a court hearing ahead of a forthcoming trial in which he is accused of domestic abuse.

Hogg, 32, denies offences against his ex-wife, Gillian Hogg, including allegedly engaging in a course of conduct that caused her “fear and alarm” over seven years, between 2017 and 2024.

The charges allege Hogg acted in a controlling manner, repeatedly tracked her movements, and monitored her communication with others.

The ex-rugby player is also accused of shouting, swearing and acting aggressively and of repeatedly accusing her of infidelity.

Court papers state Hogg faces six charges, at locations including Hawick, Scottish Borders, and Bearsden, Glasgow.

He is accused of repeatedly contacting another woman by sending “distressing messages” despite being asked to cease contact.

Hogg, who plays for French club Montpellier, did not attend an intermediate diet hearing at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, Scottish Borders, on Monday.

The father-of-four was due to go on trial in September but it was postponed until November as further allegations were made – one of stalking and two of breaching his bail conditions, which he denies.

At the pre-trial hearing on Monday, procurator fiscal India MacLean, said she did not know why Hogg had not attended court.

Defending, Ross Dow said: “He was told not to be here.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson said: “I will continue the matter to trial.”

The trial for all alleged offences will take place on November 4, 5 and 8 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.