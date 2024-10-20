One person dead after explosion and fire

One person has died in an explosion and subsequent fire in Bedford, police have said.

A second person was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries following the incident in Cleat Hill on Saturday morning, Bedfordshire Police said in a post on social media.

Bedfordshire Borough Council has set up an emergency assistance centre for people who have been evacuated from their homes, the force added.

In a post on Saturday evening, police wrote on X: “Inquiries are ongoing to identify the cause of the explosion and residents still in their homes should keep their windows open.

“We understand that this incident is very concerning for those who live in the vicinity and are still advising for people to avoid the Cleat Hill area whilst work at the scene continues.”