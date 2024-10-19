Teenager appears in court over death of man assaulted in street

A teenager has appeared in court accused of murdering a young father who died after he was assaulted in a street in Essex.

Kieran Shepherd, 30, died in Meadgate Avenue, Chelmsford, at around midday on Tuesday.

Essex Police said Harrison Carpenter, 19, of Ben Wilson Link, Springfield, was charged with murder before appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Carpenter will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.

In a statement released through police, Mr Shepherd’s family said: “Kieran was a kind and loving son, brother, and father, his loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.

“Our lives will never be the same without him, he will be forever in our hearts.”