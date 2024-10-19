Orange wind warning extended to more counties ahead of Storm Ashley’s arrival

An orange wind warning has been extended to cover four counties ahead of Storm Ashley’s arrival on the island of Ireland.

Clare and Donegal have been added to the orange alert that initially covered Mayo and Galway.

The warning will be in place from 12pm to 9pm on Sunday.

Met Eireann said the first named storm of the season will bring very strong and gusty south to south-west winds, coupled with high spring tides.

The counties covered could see gusts of up to 130kph.

The forecaster said there was the possibility of coastal flooding, large coastal waves, displacement of loose objects, fallen trees, very difficult travelling conditions, dangerous conditions at sea, damage to power lines and potential power outages, and damage to already weakened structures

The rest of the island is covered by a yellow wind warning.

In the Republic of Ireland, that warning comes into effect at midnight on Sunday morning until 3am on Monday.

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning from 3am on Sunday to just before midnight.

Met Eireann has also issued a yellow rain warning for seven counties – Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford – which will be in effect from midnight on Sunday morning to 9pm.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM), Met Eireann and various other stakeholders in Ireland met on Friday to discuss Storm Ashley.

The NDFEM has said it will continue to liaise with Met Eireann and monitor conditions over the weekend.

Local authority severe weather assessment teams (Swats) are also monitoring conditions authorities have local emergency response teams in place.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) of Ireland has advised all road users to take extreme care over the weekend.

The RSA urged drivers to slow down and allow a greater braking distance in wet weather conditions.