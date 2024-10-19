Danger to life ‘likely’ and travel warnings as UK braces for Storm Ashley

Injuries and danger to life are “likely” as heavy rain and 80mph winds of Storm Ashley batter the UK on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

Road users in Scotland have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel where possible, while the annual Great South Run in Portsmouth, Hampshire, has been cancelled because of weather-related safety concerns.

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings for wind during the upcoming storm, including an amber warning for the north-west of Scotland from 9am until midnight, and a yellow warning for the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland, and parts of north-west England and Wales between 3am and midnight.

(PA Graphics)

A further yellow warning for wind has also been issued for Monday between midnight and 9am for northern Scotland, including Orkney and Shetland.

In coastal areas, injuries and danger to life are “likely” because of large waves and beach material being thrown onto roads and properties, the weather service warned.

Despite the wet and windy weather, temperatures are expected to climb to highs of 17C in southern England on Sunday, Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said.

He continued: “The strongest winds are likely to come through during the course of tomorrow afternoon.

“It is going to be quite a bright afternoon but it’s going to be very windy and gusty out there, especially in the north of the country so don’t be sort of lulled into a false sense of security.”

He added that the “very strong, severe gales” on Sunday coincide with high spring tides, which could also result in “very large waves”.

Outside of the warning zones, the rest of the UK, including inland areas, will still feel the impact of Storm Ashley with “very blustery” conditions and rain moving across the south and east of England, he added.

Police Scotland have advised motorists to “plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel where possible” ahead of the “strong likelihood” of disruption on roads, while Transport Scotland has warned of likely delays to public transport, including the country’s ferry network.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s head of road policing, said: “Make sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel and is completely roadworthy, with tyre pressure and tread meeting legal requirements.

“Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged in the event you need to call for assistance and if it is likely you may be within your vehicle for long periods of time, take additional clothing and water with you.”

The Met Office has advised people in affected areas to check and plan how to secure loose items outside their properties, prepare for potential power cuts by considering gathering torches and batteries and staying up to date with the forecast.

As of Saturday evening, the Environment Agency’s website listed 37 active flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 127 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.

The warnings include multiple areas of the River Severn, the south Cornwall coast and the Wye Estuary.

Strong, gale force winds are due to continue on Sunday night, through to Monday morning meaning “fallen debris and trees” could impact commuters at the start of the week, Mr Stroud added.