Young girl who died in house fire was fascinated by flames, coroner hears

A five-year-old girl who died in a house fire in west Wales was “fascinated” by flames, an inquest has heard.

Alysia Salisbury died when the first-floor rear bedroom she was in caught fire on May 27 2023.

An inquest in Pembrokeshire on Friday heard that Alysia, from Pontyglasier, near Crymych, was autistic and had a fascination with all things sensory, including flames.

Her mother, Tara Salisbury, told police and fire officers her daughter would have sat without “fear or danger” when the fire started, and “would have just sat there fascinated by the flames, watching it as it grew”.

All lighters had been banned from the house, except one kept in the eldest daughter’s bedroom, secured in a locked click box.

Coroner’s officer PC James Lang-Ford said on the evening Alysia had briefly been left on her own while her sister went to warm brioche for them to eat in the oven.

The two girls had been taking part in a “sister sleepover”, where Alysia would stay with her older sister.

Within five minutes the fire alarm started going off, which the family initially thought was due to the oven being used, with it having been overly sensitive in the past.

He said: “The eldest child came down from her attic room and saw smoke coming out from under the door where Alysia was known to be.

“On discovery of the fire and the bedroom door being opened by Joshua (Ms Salisbury’s partner), Tara described the wooden desk as being completely consumed by fire.

“In the time that Tara and Joshua tried to enter the bedroom, the fire came over their heads on the ceiling rapidly developing and progressing up the stairs into the attic bedroom.”

Jason Woodman, fire officer for Mid and West Wales added: “Joshua opened the door and flames had consumed the desk next to the door, the carpet was on fire and the room was consumed with black smoke.

“At this point, Tara could still hear Alysia calling out for her.

“Attempts were made to get into the room by Tara and Joshua but the intensity of the fire was too great and burns were sustained by Tara.”

Mr Woodman said the probable cause of the fire was likely to be a lighter being brought into contact with flammable material.

The coroner heard it was likely that Alysia would have been able to use the lighter.

A pathologist report was read out, which recorded Alysia’s medical cause of death as exposure to fire.

Addressing the coroner, Ms Salisbury said: “We miss her terribly.

“She was very very loved and will be very missed for a very long time.”

Acting Senior Coroner Paul Bennett recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

He said: “The death arose as a result of an accident and it is probable that it was the unintended consequence of a deliberate act.

“I cannot begin to imagine the horror and sheer sense of helplessness that Tara and Joshua went through as they were confronted with the situation in the rear bedroom having opened the door and realising they would be unable to enter to save Alysia.

“I could think of no other situation which would be comparable and the desperation and distress the family has had to endure then and now.”