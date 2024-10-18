Woman and one-year-old boy die following school bus crash

A woman and one-year-old child have died following a crash between a car and a double decker school bus.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to Meaver Road in Mullion, Cornwall, at 8.40am on Monday.

A silver Vauxhall Astra and a double decker school bus were reported to have collided on the road.

The two occupants inside the Vauxhall – a local woman aged in her 30s and a male child aged one – sustained life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Both have now tragically passed away in hospital. The next of kin is aware.”

He added that 27 children on the school bus sustained minor injuries, while one child sustained serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Sergeant Phil Brown added: “We are deeply saddened that a woman and child have now died following the collision in Mullion earlier this week.

“It is impossible to put into words the grief those close to them are feeling right now.

“Our thoughts continue to be with everybody involved as we continue to work with the school and partners to make sure everybody receives the support they require following this tragic collision.”

Police said the family of those who died asked for their privacy to be respected while they come to terms with their loss.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the force online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 50240260109.